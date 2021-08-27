Police tape

Police tape

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash after colliding with a car Thursday night in Mableton, Cobb County Police said on Friday.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a white Honda Civic was traveling north on Mableton Parkway while a copper Kawaski ZX1000 motorcycle traveled south on the road, according to police. The Honda began to turn left into the driveway of Upland Townhomes, located at 6850 Mableton Parkway, and entered the path of the motorcycle.

The front end of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Honda, causing its operator to be ejected, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the Honda, Ariel Arman Manzanares Fuentes, 29, of Laurel, Maryland, was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.