A motorcyclist was killed in a crash after colliding with a car Thursday night in Mableton, Cobb County Police said on Friday.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a white Honda Civic was traveling north on Mableton Parkway while a copper Kawaski ZX1000 motorcycle traveled south on the road, according to police. The Honda began to turn left into the driveway of Upland Townhomes, located at 6850 Mableton Parkway, and entered the path of the motorcycle.
The front end of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Honda, causing its operator to be ejected, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin.
The driver of the Honda, Ariel Arman Manzanares Fuentes, 29, of Laurel, Maryland, was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.
