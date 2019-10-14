A 25-year-old Kennesaw man is dead after a crash between his Honda motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV on Cobb Parkway in the northwest of Cobb County on Monday morning.
Marco Malvaez was riding a black 2007 Honda CBR1000 south on Cobb Parkway just before 8 a.m. when a blue 2007 Mercedes ML350 crossed his path while turning off Cobb Parkway northbound and onto Blackacre Trail, police said.
Malvaez was thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the collision and died at the scene, police said.
The Mercedes driver, 17-year-old Rachel Tyre, of Acworth, was not injured.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
All southbound lanes of Cobb Parkway were temporarily closed at Blackacre Trail following the crash, and were reopened by 10 a.m.
