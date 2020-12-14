A motorcyclist was injured Friday in a wreck on Canton Road, according to Cobb police.
At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, 46-year-old Lester Keller of Canton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Canton Road when the driver of a 2020 Kia Niro was trying to turn left onto Canton Road from Kurtz Road, police said.
The driver of the Kia, Brent Heath, 67, of Marietta, failed to yield, and the front tire of the Harley-Davidson struck the driver’s side of the Kia.
Keller, who was thrown over the top of the Kia, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, per police.
The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating.
