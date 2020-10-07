A motorcyclist died just after midnight Wednesday after losing control and hitting a tree Kennesaw, according to Cobb police.
Police did not identify the motorcyclist, whose family has not been notified.
According to a news release detailing the wreck, the motorcyclist was driving a 2000 Harley-Davidson Road King bike north along George Busbee Parkway near Busbee Drive. He lost control while driving along a curve and struck a tree in the median.
Seriously injured, he was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The wreck is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit at 770-499-3987.
