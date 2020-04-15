A 63-year-old Cartersville man died riding his motorcycle on Interstate 75 through Marietta Tuesday night, when he rode into the back of a box truck, police say.
Dennis Wolk was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glide southbound on I-75 when he failed to slow for traffic and slammed into a 2017 Peterbilt box truck directly in front of him, near the Gresham Road overpass about 5:55 p.m., Marietta police said in a press release Wednesday morning.
“Southbound traffic slowed down due to a collision further south that was being worked by Georgia State Patrol,” police said. “For reasons unknown at this time, Mr. Wolk, the operator of the motorcycle, failed to slow down or stop with traffic and struck the back of the Peterbilt truck.”
Wolk was pronounced dead on scene, per investigators.
The driver of the truck, 49-year-old Atlanta resident Bennie Demps, was not injured.
“Charges against him are not anticipated,” police said of Demps.
Marietta police urge any witnesses or others with information about the incident to call 770-794-5352.
