A male motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a wooden fence near the intersection of Stilesboro and Pine Mountain roads in Kennesaw on Monday morning, Cobb police say.
The motorcyclist, whose identity will not be made public by police until his next of kin have been notified, was riding a white 2008 Suzuki motorcycle south on Pine Mountain Road, north of the Stilesboro Road intersection, just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
“The motorcycle traveled through the intersection, traversed the southern concrete curb, and collided with a wooden fence on the southern shoulder of Stilesboro Road,” Melton said. “The operator separated from the motorcycle.”
He was transported to a Marietta hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.