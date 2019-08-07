A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision at the intersection of Maxham and Old Alabama roads in Austell Wednesday morning, police say.
The motorcyclist was publicly identified by police Wednesday afternoon as 35-year-old Powder Springs resident Jeffrey Everett, after his next of kin was notified of his death.
Cobb police say the crash happened at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday when Everett, on a white 2015 Yamaha, was traveling north on Maxham Road through the intersection.
Investigators say 46-year-old Austell resident Fredericka Washington was driving a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on Maxham Road and was waiting at the intersection to turn left onto Alabama Road eastbound.
“The Nissan turned left in front of the Yamaha and the vehicles collided in the intersection,” a Cobb police spokesperson said.
Washington did not require medical attention at the scene, police say, but Everett was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information about it to call them on 770-499-3987.
