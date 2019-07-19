A Douglas County woman is in jail charged with sending packages of heroin to her son, who is also an inmate, in Cobb County.
Dina Louise Jacklin, 70, and Aaron Forrest Jacklin, 36, each face nine charges after Cobb jail mail room staff intercepted two packages containing heroin on June 26 and July 8.
Police say the packages originated from the mother’s Split Rock Lane house near Lithia Springs and were addressed to the son in jail.
He was taken into custody by Cobb authorities on April 29, on three unrelated charges including trafficking heroin and possessing methamphetamine, for which he was not offered bond.
In a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it received information earlier this year from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office about shipments of heroin being sent to the Cobb jail.
Police raided the mother’s home on July 12 accordingly.
Douglas County officers say they found 3.5 ounces of heroin in her home and charged her with drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a felony.
She remains in custody in the Douglas County jail.
Arrest warrants for both the mother and son claim they spoke via telephone several times between June 23 and 27, and again between July 6 and 10, when they discussed sending heroin to the Cobb jail.
