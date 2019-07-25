The mother of a young Mableton man who police say was shot dead outside his home Monday has a message for his killer — you took a father away from his two children.
George Anthony Vela, 24, was gunned down just after 12:30 p.m. in front of his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, 23-year-old Yaya Gil.
Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for firstly robbing Vela and Gil’s Hickory Trail home and then shooting Vela dead outside once police had left.
“I hope they sit in prison for the rest of their lives,” Vela’s mother, Leigh Ann Smith, said of those responsible. “Someone knows something.”
Vela and Gil, a couple since they were teenagers at Pebblebrook High School, had taken their eldest child, six-year-old daughter Marleigh Vela, to the new Lion King movie Monday night.
They had dropped their 1-year-old son, Gavin Vela, at Smith’s nearby house and taken Vela’s 19-year-old sister, Taylor Vela, with them to the theater on the East-West Connector.
Vela and Gil returned home to find it had been burgled, with clothing and shoes that Vela intended to sell online missing.
Smith said a PlayStation was also stolen.
“What they took, it wasn’t worth a life,” she told the MDJ on Thursday.
The police were called and just after officers left, Vela and Smith were talking about whether the burglars had dropped anything on their way out.
Using his cellphone light as a torch, Vela went outside the house to inspect the driveway and surrounding area.
Gil followed him out.
Smith said Vela noticed a car parked on the road in front of a house two doors down and went to investigate.
Using his cellphone light to illuminate what was in the vehicle, Vela noticed the items stolen from his home and wrenched one of the car’s back doors open to grab his gear.
“I think adrenaline just kicked in,” Smith said.
As Gil, about 10 yards away, started walking toward Vela and the car, she saw him quickly back out and away from the door, ducking as he ran toward her.
“And then gunshots were fired,” Smith said.
Struck by multiple bullets, Vela died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
The shooter was long gone.
Police don’t have a description of the suspect or suspects but say a witness noticed a silver four-door sedan with a rear spoiler leave the area around the time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the burglary to call them at 770-499-3945.
Smith says she doesn’t know how many people were in the car, but she hopes they are apprehended soon.
“The kids are upset, it’s been very, very overwhelming. They are used to having their dad at home.”
Smith said Vela was a stay-at-home dad and worked from home selling clothing and shoes over the internet, while Gil works as a talent coordinator for a staffing agency.
“They were the love of each other’s lives,” she said. "Being young parents was hard and they struggled to make things work, but they had actually gotten to a really good place in life, getting settled and looking at being able to buy a house.”
Gil and the children will find a new place to live, Smith said.
“We don’t know if they (Vela’s shooter) will come back because they may think that she (Gil) saw them. They can’t stay there.”
She is surprised the Hickory Trail home was burgled, saying it’s in a relatively quiet and safe neighborhood.
Smith said all are welcome at Vela’s viewing, which will be at White Columns Chapel at 1115 Clay Road in Mableton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and at the funeral, to be held at the same location, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re trying to make it a celebration of his life, about who he was and the things that he enjoyed.”
A funeral procession to the Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens will follow the funeral service.
Smith and Gil are asking for donations to help pay for the funeral and associated services, costing about $8,000.
Smith says if there is any remaining money it will be placed in a savings account for the children.
“We’re still trying to cover the expenses and we’re not quite there yet. We’ve got part of it paid for and we’re working on the rest.”
She said Vela had many friends and they’ve been relentless in offering their love and support the last few days.
But nothing will bring Vela back to his family.
“He was there for his son’s first steps but he’s going to miss the first day at school and all the other firsts. They took that away from my grandson, his dad’s not going to be there.”
Smith is asking for donations for Vela’s funeral costs to be directed to the family’s accounts through the mobile phone applications Cash App and PayPal.
Money can be sent to the Cash App account $yainerysgil or the PayPal account 192828@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.