An Atlanta woman charged with killing her infant son was found to have methamphetamine in her system, authorities said.
According to Smyrna police, Audra Diane Wood, 28, was arrested Tuesday with charges accusing her of neglecting her 1-year-old son on Feb. 28 last year, causing his death.
According to her arrest warrant, Wood unintentionally smothered the baby until he died at Comfort Inn & Suites at 2800 Highlands Parkway Southeast, off Cobb Parkway South in Smyrna.
“Said accused was under the influence of methamphetamine, based upon the illicit substance being present within her blood,” her arrest warrant says, adding that an autopsy also found the drug in the child’s blood.
Wood’s warrant, filed in December, shows her having a Denver address, but jail records show her living in Atlanta.
Wood is charged with two counts of second degree child cruelty and felony murder. She remains in the Cobb County jail without bond.
