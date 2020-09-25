Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said most elementary school classes will be composed of entirely virtual or entirely face-to-face learners when the district launches phase two of reopening on Oct. 5, the Monday after fall break.
“Across the district, we are going to, in grades pre-K through 5, separate virtual learners from in-person learners, so therefore teachers can focus on one type of classroom,” Rivera said. “Exceptions will be made when classroom or program dynamics make a blended model more beneficial for students.”
Rivera said those exceptions will be dictated by the specific needs of programs or teachers, but the teachers themselves did not choose between blended or separated classrooms.
“It’s not a teacher option,” Rivera said. “It is a school-based decision based on student enrollment and program offerings.”
The overwhelming majority of teachers will either instruct a class of only virtual students or a class of only face-to-face students, Rivera said. Some teachers will have a blended classroom with a combination of face-to-face and virtual learners.
“We believe that the quality of the experience for students will be better oftentimes,” Rivera said. “We also believe it’s more manageable for teachers as they attempt to build relationships.”
Rivera said students and families were notified of class assignments earlier this week.
Marietta school board member Jason Waters said the prospect of focusing on one group of students may be helpful for teachers.
“That’s very exciting to me, for the teachers, that they’re able to just do one or the other for the most part,” Waters said.
During phase one of reopening, which launched Sept. 8 and provided prekindergarten through second grade students the option of returning to in-person classes two days per week, 51% of students opted for face-to-face learning, Rivera said. The remaining 49% elected full-time remote learning.
Heading into phase two, more students are returning to schools for face-to-face learning. According to Rivera, 70% of pre-K through second grade students elected in-person learning when phase two launches on Oct. 5. The remaining 30% elected to remain in full-time virtual instruction.
“I feel, to some small degree, we’ve earned the trust of families that we will open, and open right,” Rivera said. “As a district, you can see where, from phase one to phase two, for the group that was a part of each step of that journey, we’re getting more and more coming back.”
Phase two will also allow third through fifth graders to return for in-person classes. According to Rivera, 60% of third through fifth grade students elected face-to-face learning. The remaining 40% elected full-time remote learning.
The Restart
Rivera said he has been pleased with the district’s first phase of reopening. He said schools have put several different safety protocols in place, including taking student temperatures and mandating masks.
“Overall, I’m grateful for our staff,” Rivera said. “I’m grateful for our board. I’m grateful for the grace and patience of our community, and I think it shows in how well we’ve been able to open and how engaged our families have been in learning.”
Rivera said he knows he can not provide certainty, but he can provide clarity and communication. He said frequent communication can create peace and comfort in a time that is otherwise uncomfortable.
The superintendent said he has held over 70 different town halls and staff meetings in recent months to solicit feedback from the staff and families, and he has received a wide range of reactions.
“There’s been feedback of ‘Thank you for your plan. It was very thoughtful and deliberate and driven by data,’” Rivera said, “and there’s also been feedback of ‘Hey, let’s go, open the doors.'"
While the reopening plan and the implementation of face-to-face and virtual learning has had its challenges, Rivera said this moment has created an environment in which families are heavily invested in education.
“In the history of public education, I don’t think there’s ever been a moment where families were more engaged in their child’s learning,” Rivera said. “Whether it’s in virtual learning, sitting next to them, being the homeschool teacher they didn’t really want to be, and making sacrifices professionally… families are highly engaged in their child’s learning and highly engaged in their child’s school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.