MARIETTA — Cobb school board members largely shot down board member David Morgan's suggestion Thursday that the district's online parent portal under development should have a public teacher review function, saying the practice would likely do more harm than good.
Before diving into his request, Morgan praised the district's online portal, Cobb Teaching and Learning System Parent for what abilities parents will have once it's rolled out in coming months. The parent portal will allow parents to check their students' test scores, communicate with teachers and pay dues, among other functions, all in one place, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
But Morgan said the portal should have one more function. Parents should also be able to review their child's teachers on the portal in a way that other parents can see, he said. He posed the following question to the board: What if within CTLS Parent, parents could write narratives, in 100 words or less, about the teacher that their child had for a semester or entire school year?
Morgan explained his suggestion using an example from his now-25-year-old son's experience in a seventh grade social studies class in Fulton County schools.
"He had a social studies teacher, and she couldn't control the class. So she would send a handful of students to the library every day during social studies," Morgan said. "At the end of the year, I was furious, because even after talking to the staff about this, nothing changed. I was furious because ... when I looked at my son's summative assessment ... he had done excellent in every area but social studies. I said, 'That's a direct reflection of him going to the library every day because she can't control her class.'"
If there had been a way for him to know that would happen ahead of time, Morgan said he could have prevented his son from underperforming in social studies. That memory, he said, is the reason for his proposal for the board to create a committee to study the practicality and usefulness of a parent feedback platform being added to CTLS Parent.
Morgan said with the review platform would come the caveat that abusive comments would be removed immediately. He said the platform could also house biographical information and other facts about the teachers, as well as why they're passionate about teaching.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the ability for parents to critique teachers unchecked could lead to "injurious comments that would be detrimental to teaching." She also said, though it's nice Morgan would seek to have comments moderated, that would take someone constantly monitoring the site.
"And how do we know the teacher wouldn't see that before it's taken down?" Jackson said.
Morgan's fellow board members also said their concerns with the proposal centered on the potential for unfounded accusations and abuse teachers could face from angry parents emboldened by hiding behind a computer screen.
Board member Charisse Davis said it would be hard for parents to stay objective when they may be forming their opinion out of "playground chatter and just plain old personality differences" between parents and some teachers.
"I just don't see how it would be beneficial," she said, adding that she would take issues in her child's classes to the school's principal and tells parents in the county to do the same. "Going on here and writing something about (the teachers), I just don't see how that benefits, what that does to address any concerns that are happening right then and I think there are better ways for us to address concerns like that."
Davis continued that the parents most likely to voice their opinion on such a forum are those who are unhappy.
"I'd hate for that to become just a way to just put that stuff out there," she said.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale agreed with Davis, adding he wouldn't want the online forum to be just another evaluation teachers have to worry about. On top of the normal channels of communication, including email or phone calls to school principals or other administrators, Ragsdale said there is a channel for parent feedback, called a school climate survey, that is conducted annually.
The superintendent also said principals at each school are hired to evaluate teacher performance. Those are the appropriate channels for teacher review and parent complaints, he said.
"I think, that probably 90% to 95% of things that are said online, whether it be forums, blogs, comments, et cetera, are just mean-spirited, No. 1, and serve relatively no purpose, No. 2," Ragsdale said. "Teachers have so much stuff ... on their plates, and the subjective nature of the comments — 100 words can do a lot of damage. Ten words can do a lot of damage. You know the old adage, 'Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.' That is not true."
Board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Randy Scamihorn said while elements of Morgan's idea could be beneficial, they are also not supportive of a public forum. Howard said, for example, a private CTLS communication channel that would allow 100-word narratives to be sent to school administrators to couple with performance data collected about the teacher throughout the year could be valuable during end-of-year evaluations.
