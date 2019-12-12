MARIETTA — With a split vote, the Cobb school board decided not to ask state lawmakers to consider raising pay for board members.
School board members David Morgan, Charisse Davis and David Banks voted in favor of requesting the raises, while board Chair David Chastain, Vice Chair Brad Wheeler and board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Randy Scamihorn voted in opposition.
School board member compensation is set by the Georgia General Assembly, and a raise would have to be presented to state lawmakers by State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Smyrna, chairman of the Cobb delegation, for approval.
Cobb school board members are paid $19,000 per year, while the board chair receives $22,800. Morgan proposed that school board members' salary should rise to $22,800, and $26,600 for the board chairman.
Morgan broached the suggestion at the school board's afternoon work session Thursday after bringing it up at a meeting in September.
"I think with the sheer work that comes with this position, whether you're talking about the community stuff, the policy stuff, the fundraising, any (number) of responsibilities that we have, sitting in this seat is not easy," he said at Thursday's meeting. "And I think that it is justifiable and warranted that we have a pay raise. I don't think that it has to be some inordinate amount, but I do think that it is warranted, it is deserved, and I would like this body to take whatever steps necessary in proposing a pay raise."
Morgan said while the pay of teachers, district executives and even Cobb County commissioners has continued to increase over the years, Cobb school board members' pay has remained the same for the last 16 years.
In fiscal year 2003, an entry-level Cobb teacher, counselors or media specialist received an annual salary of about $34,500, and in this fiscal year, the same teacher makes nearly $47,000, according to Morgan. Salaries for those same staff members with 10 years of experience went from about $43,500 in 2003 to $57,600 this year, he said.
He also pointed out that other elected officials saw pay raises during that time, noting that Cobb County commissioners were paid $35,000 in 2003 to $45,176 this year. County officials say commissioner pay varies from $45,002 to $47,486, depending on the board member.
Morgan also noted that the district included an 8% to 12.5% pay raise for all district staff in the fiscal 2020 budget.
Banks, who was supportive of raises, also suggested the board craft a policy that would automatically prompt a request to the Cobb delegation after any raises are authorized for district employees. The board's raise amount would be the same as the district's, according to Banks' suggestion, which gained no traction.
Davis also supported Morgan's proposal, saying other boards in the area, such as DeKalb County, make more. Yet of the list Davis provided for surrounding district's school board compensation, DeKalb was the only school board of five that earned more than Cobb:
- Atlanta Public Schools: $16,000
- DeKalb: $24,000
- Douglas: $17,500
- Fulton: $18,500
- Gwinnett: $16,900
Notwithstanding the support from members of both parties, Morgan's recommendation failed after little discussion.
Without providing specifics, Howard said his concerns about happenings in his post would prevent him from supporting Morgan's recommendation. Howard did say, however, that he is in favor of discussing raises more frequently than every 15 or 20 years.
The other three naysayers offered no explanation for their opposition to Morgan's recommendation.
In other business, the board approved:
- A resolution authorizing the district to put $100 million in short-term construction loans out to national bid. The board is expected to approve the lowest interest rate bid at its Jan. 16 meeting;
- A $250,000 sale of 2 acres for a permanent easement to William Ronald Quarles as the executor of the estate of Madge Turner Quarles at 6975 Cobb International Boulevard in Kennesaw. The board also granted Quarles a 2.33-acre temporary easement.
