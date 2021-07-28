Two townhome developments will face final approval at the August 11 Marietta City Council meeting.
Final plats, the last step in the city approval process for new developments, were presented for an eight-townhome development on South Avenue and a 51-townhome development on Powder Springs Street at Tuesday’s committee meetings.
The South Avenue property was rezoned in 2019 to make way for “Inglenook Walk,” which will be built on land at 127, 135 and 141 South Avenue, just south of Roswell Street. The developer has already been constructing water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure and is installing a new private street to access the homes.
The final plat was advanced for final approval at the August 11 meeting.
The 51-townhome “White Oaks” development was rezoned last year and will be built at 881 and 887 Powder Springs Street. Infrastructure construction and a new private road, “Bannon Way,” are being built. The developer is seeking approval of the final plat for phase one of the project.
The White Oaks development lies in the Accident Potential Zone II for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, an area where aircraft accidents are more likely to occur because of its proximity to the base and its runways. The APZ II is farther from the base than the APZ I. The military discourages residential development in the APZ I but not the APZ II, and housing already exists in the APZ II.
Planning and Zoning Manager Shelby Little said the city was awaiting recommendations from Dobbins, so the final plat was advanced to the city’s work session next week. Little told the MDJ Wednesday that building height and construction cranes could be possible concerns from Dobbins, but said the base was working with the city and the developer to sort out any issues ahead of the work session.
In other business, traffic calming measures for Tom Read Drive and Roosevelt Circle advanced to the August 11 meeting. Both streets, as well as some surrounding streets, are set to receive speed tables.
A proposal to lower the speed limit on Longstreet Drive from 30 MPH to 25 MPH, requested by Councilman Grif Chalfant, also advanced and will face a final vote on August 11.
Finally, a proposal to enhance the crosswalk on Waddell Street at the Cobb County judicial complex advanced. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office requested the enhancement and will provide $10,000 of the estimated $20-25,000 cost. If approved, the city will install a raised median and striping and signage upgrades.
