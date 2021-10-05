MARIETTA — Planning Commission Chairman Fred Beloin issued a plea for patience Tuesday, telling his colleagues and audience he needed more time to review a planned senior living subdivision in west Cobb.
Windsong Properties’ 82-home proposal at Mack Dobbs and Ellis roads will now have to wait another month before getting another shot at a decision from the Planning Commission.
Targeted to those 55 and older, homes on the site are planned to be 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, and range from the mid-$500,000s to the low $600,000s.
Area residents credited the developer—responsible for “active adult” projects around the metro—with engaging in “good faith” discussions to address their concerns about the plan. On the whole, however, they were steadfast in their opposition.
Sharon Cobb served as the representative for neighbors who disliked the plan’s “inconsistent and unnecessary density.” Cobb was concerned the proposed lot sizes—most of which, Windsong said, would be 5,500 square feet or more—could be downsized. Other issues included traffic impact and buffers, or a lack thereof, between adjoining properties.
“It is not and will never be suitable, when compared to the adjacent properties,” Cobb said.
Henry Massie, of Windsong, countered that his company would be implementing “robust and continuous landscaping” to shield the homes from view. And being a senior living subdivision as opposed to a typical single-family neighborhood would reduce traffic the development would otherwise generate by over 20%, he added.
Beloin, who represents the area, said he’d been pleased with other Windsong ventures, like the nearby Serenade development on Stilesboro Road. In order to make sure the proposal on the table met similar success, he said he needed more time to compare the plans side-by-side.
“I apologize and beg everyone’s patience,” Beloin said after his motion to hold the item, eliciting a smattering of groans.
The Planning Commission, an advisory body to the Cobb Board of Commissioners, is also scheduled to vote on a proposal for a new subdivision in south Cobb Tuesday. Return for updates.
