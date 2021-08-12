MARIETTA — More than 100 Cobb Schools parents and residents gathered at the district’s central office Thursday evening to demand a mask mandate in schools.
A small group of counter-protesters shouted back and forth at the protesters, and at times, arguments got contentious, with members of both groups getting close to each other, pointing and throwing hands in the air.
At one point, a man protesting in favor of masks shouted at a counter-protester, accusing her of hitting him with her megaphone. The counter-protester shouted back that he’d spit on her. Both denied wrongdoing.
The larger group of protesters, in favor of a mask mandate, chanted phrases like “Mask in class,” and held signs that read “Mask mandate now!” “Science not politics,” and “All kids deserve to feel safe at school.”
Dialogue from the counter-protesters included that masks “last 30 minutes” or don’t prevent virus spread at all and that those in favor of masks were stoking fear, not following science.
They also chanted, “Masks don’t work,” and “My body, my choice.” One man, carrying a sign that read, “Face diapers damage children,” walked around taunting media and protesters, saying he could see spaces where “air’s getting out” of their masks.
Kobi Oppong was one of the parents who got into a heated exchange with a counter-protester.
Oppong, a father of two students at Nickajack Elementary School, told the MDJ that despite the counter-protester’s claims that he should just send his children to school in masks and not worry about it, his main concern was that his children are not yet old enough to be vaccinated and are, therefore, still susceptible to the virus from unmasked children.
“I understand choice. This is America, I get it, but you cannot be selfish. This is a community, and your kid (not having) a mask on can affect my kid in the same class — I’ve got a problem with that,” he said, adding that he’d already received reports of multiple children in his students’ school who had COVID-19. “My kids are scared to go to school, because they feel like they’re going to catch COVID.”
Elisha Campbell stood in the crowd of protesters wearing scrubs and a surgical mask. She told the MDJ she has a daughter at Hillgrove High School and works at the Marietta Surgical Center near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Campbell said she felt “the majority of people want their kids in masks.”
“And that’s what I want, because I feel like all children need to be protected,” she said, adding that her daughter is asthmatic and at high risk for complications of COVID-19. “I can’t afford for her to catch this virus. Yes, she’s vaccinated, but they say even with the vaccination, you can still be a carrier. ... I’m just in fear of people burying their kids too young unnecessarily.”
Campbell also said her daughter has reported to her that other children are bullying and teasing students for wearing masks.
“Let’s just alleviate all that and let everybody wear a mask, and if you don’t want to wear a mask after hours, then that’s what your parent’s choice is,” she said.
Campbell and others in the crowd also reiterated the growing frustration among many parents over their inability to switch their child to virtual learning. Parents who have voiced this concern say they chose to send their child to school in the spring, when cases were low and the district had not yet announced masks would be optional.
East Side Elementary School on Wednesday was forced to send its entire fifth grade class home early and instructed them to learn virtually through Aug. 20, after “high positive case numbers” in recent days. Near the end of the second week of school, several other schools have also sent letters to parents informing them of exposures necessitating quarantine.
Donna Willett, who was one of the counter-protesters arguing with Oppong, told the MDJ any parent who wants to send their child to school in a mask can, and that should be the end of the discussion.
Willett said she does not have children in the district but is a former children’s pastor. She said masks damaged children’s self-esteem, “body, mind, soul and spirit.”
“It is crippling them. We see death rates going up, we see children that have learning disabilities that ... are having a hard time in school, because they can’t process facial (expressions),” Willett said.
When pressed on the connection of mask wearing and death rates, Willett denied having mentioned death rates at all. Instead, she said the risk of COVID-19 to children, “according to every international study” is minimal.
“So this is fear. That’s why I say, science over fear,” she said, gesturing to her sign.
Other counter-protesters with children in the district echoed Willett's praise of the district for allowing parent choice in masking.
When the parent group demanding a mask mandate announced its protest earlier this week, it cited a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, the county’s high rate of community transmission and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend universal masking in schools as among the reasons that the district should mandate masks.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said her organization recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status. Both the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts announced in July that masks would remain optional in schools.
In response to the CDC and other public health guidance recommending masks, Willett and other counter-protesters said those organizations were “not following the science,” and instead were out for political gain, a claim that public health leaders, including Memark, have vehemently denied.
In addition to a mask mandate, the parent protesters say they want the Cobb district to revert back to its original guidance on quarantine after direct exposure. Previously, students and staff who were exposed to COVID-19 were required to quarantine at home, based on state health guidance. But the district changed that guidance earlier this month, saying those identified as “close contacts” could come back to school the following day if they were asymptomatic and wore a mask for 10 days.
When Cobb Schools officials learned of the protest earlier this week, district spokesperson Nan Kiel issued this statement to the MDJ:
“In accordance with a recently issued administrative order by the GADPH, Cobb’s updated Public Health Protocols are intended to balance the importance of in-person learning and the frequent changes associated with COVID-19. This pandemic continues to impact students, staff, and families differently throughout Cobb County, and we will continue to update our school protocols accordingly. We remain committed to providing options which support safe, high-quality learning environments for all 110,000 of our students, their families, and our staff.”
