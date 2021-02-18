The state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Georgia had administered more than 1.5 million vaccines, 78 percent of the total amount shipped to the state.
Georgia's Covid-19 dashboard, launched this week, reports that approximately 107,500 people have received at least one dose of vaccine in Cobb County. Approximately 70,800 have received one dose, while approximately 34,700 have received two doses.
Georgians are not required to receive their shots in their county of residence, so the data only provides the number of people who have received vaccine, not the number of Cobb County residents who have received it.
Covid-19 cases are on a continued downward trend in Cobb and across the state. The county is averaging 161 cases per day, the lowest rate since November. Although one death was reported Thursday, Cobb is still averaging five deaths per day and has done so since mid-January.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
|Category
|2/18/21
|Change
|Cases
|54,115
|+153
|Hospitalizations
|2,688
|+12
|Deaths
|798
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 numbers for Thursday
|Category
|02/18/21
|Change
|Cases
|798,785
|+2,238
|Hospitalizations
|54,173
|+293
|Deaths
|14,358
|+104
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
