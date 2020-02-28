Authorities have arrested three more suspects in the case of a violent armed robbery at a Kennesaw apartment complex, bringing the number of suspects jailed in the case to six.
Warrants show the robbery at gunpoint, in which several victims were beaten in front of at least seven others, occurred around midnight on Jan. 26 at an apartment in the U Club on Frey complex on Frey Road in Kennesaw.
Police said they initially identified three suspects from footage of the incident captured on witness phones as well as social media, prior encounters with law enforcement and witness statements.
Madalyn Nicole Hooker, 17, of Woodstock; Bryce Dowell, 17, of Hiram; and Dameyon Heck, 18, of Woodstock; were arrested by Cobb County sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 14 and 15 and booked into the Cobb jail, where they remain, each facing a dozen charges in relation to the case.
Dallas residents Zavian Jermaine Stevenson, 17; Qwantrell Jarell Evans, 19; and Qwantavis Jeffery Lamar Evans, 21; were apprehended by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 26 and 27 and booked into the Cobb jail, each facing the same 12 charges.
None of the six suspects are eligible for bond, records show.
They each face two felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob, one felony count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, two felony counts of armed robbery, and seven misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Police said the six suspects were responsible for the crime in which two male victims were beaten, one had his cellphone stolen, and a female victim was almost beaten to death.
There were seven other victims who were afraid they too would be violently injured, police said, “due to the amount of associates taking part in assaulting multiple victims and one assailant producing a firearm.”
Per warrants, one male victim was reaching into his pants pocket when he was accosted by the group of robbers, one of which pulled out a pistol. The victim was beaten and his phone stolen.
Another male victim almost had his cellphone stolen and was beaten by the robbers, police said, adding that a female victim was repeatedly struck in the head and neck by the suspects.
“Due to the amount of assailants, kicks, and punches to the head and neck area of said victim, it could have reasonably killed her,” warrants state.
Hooker admitted to police that she had driven Dowell and Heck to the Kennesaw apartment complex, watched the armed robbery and then fled with Dowell and Heck in the car, according to her arrest warrant.
