More heavy rain is expected in Cobb throughout Friday and into the weekend, after storms soaked the county Thursday, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Cobb includes showers through the night Thursday with a possible thunderstorm before 11 p.m.
“New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service forecast for Cobb stated, adding over an inch of rain fell in the county Thursday.
On a Facebook post Thursday night, Cobb government urged drivers to use “extreme caution” as rain was causing flooding on streets throughout the county. The post cited Paper Mill at Old Paper Mill roads in east Cobb as one location where rain was pooling.
Friday should bring more showers and possibly a thunderstorm to Cobb with temperatures climbing to around 63 degrees.
A slight southwest wind will turn west in the morning, and there’s a 90% chance of rain throughout Friday, amounting to a possible half inch.
Showers overnight Friday should weaken Saturday, with the sun expected to come out Saturday afternoon and last throughout the rest of the weekend.
But the clear skies will mean temperatures are likely to plummet to freezing overnight Saturday, rising to around 50 degrees Sunday.
