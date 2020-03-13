Another two aircraft carrying quarantined cruise ship passengers arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta early Friday morning, as the state confirmed 42 people in Georgia have COVID-19.
To date, one person in Georgia has died from the new virus — a 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after testing positive on March 7. His death was announced Thursday.
Dobbins confirmed early Friday the third and fourth load of passengers from the Grand Princess, on which 21 people tested positive for the new virus, had landed at Dobbins to begin 14 days of quarantine, despite them not showing any COVID-19 symptoms to date.
Prior to arriving in Cobb County, the passengers were medically screened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are in charge of the quarantine operation. Dobbins personnel aren’t in contact with the passengers.
The first 242 cruise ship passengers arrived at Dobbins in two contingents, landing just after midnight Wednesday and Thursday. The base did not state how many passengers arrived on the third and fourth aircraft Friday.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the people quarantined at Dobbins include 34 Georgians and many others from throughout the Southeast. Some of the passengers are Cobb residents.
Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health revealed a new website late Thursday, tracking the number of people in Georgia who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The website shows which county the confirmed cases are in and provides basic information about cases by sex and age. It is updated at midnight each day.
As of 12 a.m. Friday, there were 42 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, within a dozen counties in and around metro Atlanta, according to the state.
In Cobb, eight people have the new virus. The same number of cases have also been confirmed in Fulton County.
The Cobb cases include a teacher from an Acworth day care center and an individual from Kincaid Elementary School.
All other Georgia counties with confirmed reports of the virus have five or fewer cases.
Throughout Georgia, almost half (48%) the cases are people aged between 18 and 59. Those aged 60+ account for 45% of Georgia cases.
The state reports 2% of COVID-19 cases are people aged 17 or younger, and in 5% of cases the age is unknown.
Almost two thirds (64%) of people in Georgia confirmed to have the virus are male, and 36% are female.
Following confirmation of the first COVID-19 death in Georgia Thursday, a flurry of organizations and institutions in Cobb and across the state announced closures and cancellations to minimize virus spread.
All public schools in Cobb are closed for at least two weeks from Monday, as is Kennesaw State University; county events, town halls and programs are cancelled through March; the Cobb Chamber is suspending events and business-related travel until April 10; and courts in the county are starting to announce closures as well.
The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration is holding a meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to determine whether to keep polling locations open during the remainder of the early voting period as initially planned.
Lawmakers are suspending the legislative session until further notice and Kemp has created four new committees to address the different components of the local impact of COVID-19.
For information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
