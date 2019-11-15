August is National Immunization Awareness Month and serves as a reminder that Northwest Georgians of all ages require timely vaccinations to protect their health. “Vaccinations are our best defense against vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Janet Eberhart, immunizations coordinator for the ten-county public health district. “This National Immunization Awareness Month, we urge parents to think ahead and get themselves and their families up to date on their vaccinations, especially those required school vaccinations.”