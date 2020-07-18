Despite steep budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cobb County School District employees will not face any furlough days or pay cuts in the upcoming school year.
The fiscal 2021 budget that Cobb superintendent Chris Ragsdale presented to the school board in Thursday’s meeting also funds 59 more positions than last year. CCSD finance chief Brad Johnson said the fiscal 2021 budget allows for 12,241 local school positions, while the fiscal 2020 budget funded 12,182 positions. Those positions include anyone working at a local school, like teachers, administrators, bus drivers and counselors.
“We added 24 instructional allotment positions, 13 custodial positions, 10 positions for the Early Learning Center at Harmony Leland and 12 positions at Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Osborne,” Johnson said.
The district must account for a 10% cut in state education funds, but the district will still provide full salary step increases for eligible employees. According to Johnson, employees receive those salary step raises based on experience.
“It’s kind of like a cost-of-living adjustment from zero years to 30 years,” Johnson said. “Everybody starts at a certain position depending on how much experience they had, and then every year they get a salary step.”
The fiscal 2021 budget does not provide additional raises other than salary step increases.
General fund revenues are projected at about $1.2 billion, which is about $23.6 million or 2% less than the fiscal 2020 budget.
General fund expenditures are projected at about $1.2 billion, which is $11 million or about 1% less than the fiscal 2020 budget.
Ragsdale is recommending keeping the district at its current millage rate of 18.9 mills. Property values for residential and commercial properties in Cobb are rising, so CCSD is projecting an increase in the property tax digest of 5%. Due to that increase, CCSD expects to collect about $20 million more in taxes this year compared to last year.
The CCSD fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. School board members tentatively approved the budget on Thursday, and they are scheduled to formally adopt it in their next monthly meeting on Aug. 20.
