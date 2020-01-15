More lane closures are planned on Interstate 285 through Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation has advised.
Overnight lane closures on the highway will result in traffic delays but are needed for concrete rehabilitation work, the department said in a news release Wednesday.
“Weather permitting, single lane closures throughout the project area will be installed at 10 p.m. Friday, January 17, then double lane closures will be installed at 11 p.m,” the release stateS, listing the following scheduled double lane closures on I-285 between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound and southbound between I-20 and the Chattahoochee River.
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Drive.
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between just north of South Cobb Drive and the Chattahoochee River.
Rolling lane closures throughout the project area will also be occurring throughout the project, for hydro-blasting, GDOT said.
“As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location.”
The work is all part of a project to “rehabilitate” about 17 miles of concrete on I-285 from S Fulton Parkway in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, the department said.
Similar lane closures have been in place throughout recent weekends.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes, the state transportation department said, adding that message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
