Three fires were intentionally set at an apartment complex in Vinings, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
"Multiple trash fires have been set in common areas of West Haven @ Vinings," the fire department posted to its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
The fires follow a series of suspected arsons at the same complex between Nov. 24 and Dec. 13, when seven fires were set in a breezeway on both floors of the building.
Anyone with information is asked to call a fire investigator at 770-499-3869. There is an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.
