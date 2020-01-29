Details about the fourth teenage suspect in a Cobb County murder case have come to light, following his arrest.
Miguel Romo, 16, of Austell, was arrested by Cobb police on Jan. 24, charged as an adult with felony counts of homicide-murder and aggravated assault with intent to rob, in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 22-year-old Austell resident Daquan Murphy.
Police claim Romo and three other teenage suspects in the case shot Murphy in the torso during a “home invasion style armed robbery” at his apartment on Anderson Mill Road around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14. Murphy died soon after in the hospital, according to police.
On Jan. 15, police arrested Elijah Bailey, 16, of Mableton, in relation to Murphy’s death.
The next day, on Jan. 16, Damion Shropshire, 16, of Marietta, was apprehended by members of the Cobb sheriff’s office’s fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals’ southeast regional fugitive task force at his home around 9 a.m. Shropshire is also a suspect in the case.
That same morning, in a quiet Powder Springs neighborhood off Lost Mountain Road, Cobb police shot dead Samuel David Mallard, 19, of Powder Springs, while trying to apprehend him as a murder suspect also.
The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A gun was found in Mallard’s vehicle, the GBI said. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Romo, Bailey and Shropshire are each charged as adults in the case and face a felony count of aggravated assault with intent to rob in addition to a felony charge of homicide-murder.
The 16-year-olds are in custody and can only be granted bond in Cobb Superior Court, records show.
A separate arrest warrant for Romo, obtained by Cobb police on Jan. 23, alleges the teenager also stole a car at gunpoint on Jan. 14, about an hour before the fatal shooting of Murphy.
The warrant states Romo and an unnamed co-accused approached the carjacking victim as he sat in a black 2013 Infiniti at Hurt Road Park in Austell, just a few miles from the apartment complex where Murphy was later shot.
Romo and the other armed robbery suspect pointed guns at the man in the Infiniti and ordered him out of the vehicle, police said, before they fled in the car.
Romo faces a felony count of armed robbery in relation to the vehicle theft, for which cash bond is also denied.
Investigators said late last week that they do not expect to make any additional arrests in the Murphy murder case.
