Cobb authorities are after two men accused separately of using fake IDs to steal thousands of dollars in cash from SunTrust Bank branches all over the county.
Dec. 28 arrest warrants show Florida felon David Alan Powers, 56, is wanted in Cobb on 14 felonies after allegedly using fake IDs to withdraw almost $50,000 cash from six Cobb branches of SunTrust Bank over three different days in May 2019.
The SunTrust Bank branches targeted by Powers were in Cumberland, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw, east Cobb and west Cobb, warrants show.
Another two Cobb arrest warrants, dated Dec. 30, show Atlanta resident Wayne Cunningham, 60, is facing similar charges in relation to separate incidents at two other SunTrust Bank branches in Cobb in May and June 2019.
Warrants state Cunningham targeted the SunTrust Bank branches inside two Publix supermarkets in Vinings and north Cobb, taking $13,500 that wasn’t his.
Neither Powers nor Cunningham are in custody in Cobb, records show. There is nothing in public records to show whether they know one another or if their alleged crimes are related.
Powers has a long history of crime and incarceration, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
Cunningham lives in Atlanta, across the Chattahoochee River from the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in Austell, according to warrants. He is currently in custody at the Fulton County jail, having been arrested on Aug. 1, 2019, the Fulton sheriff's office confirmed.
Warrants allege that Cunningham went to the SunTrust Bank in the Publix Super Market at Paces Ferry Center building, at 2451 Cumberland Parkway in Vinings near the intersection of Interstate 285 and Paces Ferry Road, on May 6, 2019.
He presented a teller with a fake ID pretending to be “Charles Brown,” one of his arrest warrant states, adding that he withdrew $8,500 cash under this guise.
Records show Cunningham faces two felony counts of identity theft fraud and theft by taking in relation to the May 6 incident, for which he is subject to a $15,000 bond order upon arrest.
Another warrant alleges that on June 21, 2019 Cunningham went to the SunTrust Bank in the Publix Super Market at Towne Center Prado in north Marietta, near the Bells Ferry and Piedmont roads intersection, where he used a fake Tennessee driver’s license pretending to be “Gary Sheldon.”
Cunningham then cashed a fake $5,000 check in Gary Sheldon’s name, from a United Community Bank account belonging to an unwitting couple, the warrant states.
In regards to that incident, Cunningham faces three felonies of identity theft fraud, forgery in the third degree and theft by taking, for which he is subject to a $10,000 bond order upon arrest, warrants show.
