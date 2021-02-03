Wednesday morning, Georgia had 23 confirmed cases of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, some of them in Cobb. The number is likely a vast undercount, however.
"The ability to test this genetic makeup actually takes a week, so there's a delay in getting that information back," said Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. "To me, that means that you don't have to avoid Cobb or avoid other counties that may have had these variants. It means these variants are widespread probably throughout Georgia."
Toomey, Gov. Brian Kemp and Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark shared an update on vaccine distribution with reporters at Cobb's Jim Miller Park Wednesday morning. The park is serving as a mass-vaccination site, and workers with Cobb-Douglas Public Health administered doses as the governor and public health officials spoke.
The two coronavirus vaccines approved by federal regulators — one made by Pfizer, the other by Moderna — both require two doses for max efficacy. Supply of the vaccine is limited, and Cobb-Douglas Public Health has prioritized the administration of patients' second doses, something other health departments in Georgia have also done, Toomey said.
Pfizer and Moderna recommend patients get their second dose 21 and 28 days after their first dose, respectively. But Memark said patients have a 42-day window after their first dose to get the second and still receive full protection. Her department has been reaching out to people who have already received their first dose to schedule the second.
"If you don't receive a notice, please email us and we'll make sure you get your appointment," she said.
Nineteen cases of the variant were reported earlier this week. Toomey and Kemp urged Georgians to double down on wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing despite positive case rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19 trending down after winter outbreaks.
“The vaccine is here,” Kemp said. “We are getting more shots in arms every day. But we also are still in a deadly race against a highly contagious virus.”
About one million Georgians have received COVID-19 vaccines so far, including more than 500,000 people ages 65 and older who have received their first of two doses, Kemp said. He called those numbers “encouraging milestones” amid the state’s slow vaccine rollout.
Demand for vaccines is still far outstripping supply with only 154,000 doses coming each week from the federal government and more than two million Georgians currently eligible for shots, Kemp said. He added the Biden administration is not expected to increase vaccine shipments for at least a few more weeks.
Teachers and other groups not yet eligible for the vaccine will have to wait until more weekly doses are delivered even as state public-health officials start opening regional vaccine drive-thru sites able to serve thousands of people per day once supplies match demand, Toomey said.
“We want everyone vaccinated,” Toomey said. “I think the problem is always going to be adequacy of vaccine and ensuring a risk-based approach.”
Kemp said several vaccination sites like the one in Cobb will be ready for a stream of cars once vaccine shipments increase.
“We want nothing more than to expand the criteria” for who is eligible, Kemp said. “Our current supply does not make that feasible at this time, but it is high on our radar.”
Public-health officials are close to launching an online booking portal for scheduling vaccine appointments, Toomey said. It should roll out in mid-February.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health is working on a vaccination call center and outreach team to help schedule vaccinations for people who aren't internet savvy, Memark said. But those won't be ready until supply of the vaccine increases, she added.
Kemp, Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, and others took a tour of the Jim Miller vaccination operation before Wednesday's press conference.
"At the end of the day, it still comes down to an issue of supply and demand," Cupid said of the vaccine rollout. "We're hoping that that message continues to get pushed out — that this is not an issue of us caring more about some parts of our population more than others, but this is an issue of supply and demand that we're hoping will be ameliorated with some of the efforts of the federal government to get vaccines to the pharmacist (and) with the new vaccines that are coming out."
The top scientist at drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said he expects a clearance in March of a vaccine made by the company.
