More than half of Cobb elementary students are set to return to classrooms for face-to-face instruction when schools reopen on Monday. But at Title I schools — those with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families — more students have chosen to remain in online classes than at other schools across the district.
This week, the Cobb County School District released school counts for students who are returning for face-to-face learning and students who will continue learning virtually.
According to district data, about 37,000 students attend schools that receive Title I services. Despite making up about 34% of the total student population, Title I schools account for about 38% of all students who have elected to continue with remote learning, and that difference is even more apparent in elementary and middle schools.
Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, who is expected to replace outgoing school board member David Morgan in his south Cobb district next year, said Black and Hispanic populations tend to live in multigenerational households, which may deter them from sending students to overcrowded schools.
“We have multigenerational households, meaning there’s usually grandparents and other family members that share a house,” Hutchins said of his community in south Cobb. “You have a wide range of family members there, and our older population tends to be the most vulnerable (to COVID-19), so we wouldn’t risk sending our young kids into a very dangerous environment for them to bring it home to our grandparents.”
According to district data, elementary students at Title I schools make up about 37% of the district’s elementary enrollment, but they also account for about 45% of all district elementary students who will continue with remote learning rather than returning to the classroom. Out of 16,126 elementary school students to elect online learning, more than 7,000 attend Title I schools.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said she was concerned by the numbers from the district.
“It makes me wonder what is causing Title I students to stay virtual,” Jackson said.
Differences between regionsAt Sanders Elementary School in Austell, more than 83% of students qualified for free and reduced price meals last year, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Nearly half of students at Sanders chose to remain in online classes for the rest of the fall.
Meanwhile, on the west end of the county, more than 83% of Ford Elementary students in Acworth are slated to return to face-to-face classes on Monday. According to the state, less than 7% of Ford students qualified for free and reduced meals last year.
“Economically disadvantaged children, they’re going to have different needs,” Hutchins said. “You’re not going to see as much multigenerational housing in the Acworth, Kennesaw area.”
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler, whose west Cobb district encompasses Ford Elementary, said schools are seeing varied responses because communities are different and some families may still be apprehensive about the virus.
“It is kind of interesting to see, across the county, how the numbers in certain parts are higher than others,” Wheeler said. “A lot of the schools in my post are going to the face-to-face… in the southern parts of the county, the numbers tend to reverse.”
Title I middle schools account for about 44% of the district’s middle school enrollment, but they also account for about 51% of all district middle school students who will remain in online classes. Out of about 9,827 middle school students to continue online learning, more than 5,000 attend Title I schools.
In high schools, this trend exists but is less distinct. Students in Title I high schools make up 19.5% of the district’s high school enrollment, but they also account for 21.2% of all district high school students who elected remote learning. Out of 15,053 high school students to elect online learning, 3,184 attend Title I schools.
At South Cobb High School, where more than 71% of students qualified for free and reduced meals last year, more than 61% of students elected online learning while only about 30% chose face-to-face instruction.
“For high school students, you’re talking about 22 days in the building,” Hutchins said. “Is it worth it for those 22 days?”
Low response rateThese schools also had higher rates of students not respond to the district with their preferred learning method.
Jackson said she expects schools to learn more as students show up to classes on Monday, but the district can still reach out to families who have not responded. She acknowledged that some families may be unresponsive due to a language barrier.
“(The district) can have someone go out and actually visit the homes, or they can make an outreach by mail or email with alternate languages,” Jackson said.
Hutchins said he has heard from school leaders who have said Cobb’s Hispanic population has not received the necessary information to participate in the school choice survey. He said the district should use audio, video, media outlets and other tools to communicate with all families in the district.
“It’s all about communication and bettering our communication efforts,” Hutchins said. “Sometimes it’s not enough just to translate it into Spanish, because now we’re assuming that families can read Spanish (because) they speak Spanish. Videos go a long way… because hearing the information goes a lot farther than having to interpret it, assuming everyone can read it.”
