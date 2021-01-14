Fifteen Cobb County School District schools are closing to in-person instruction and moving to virtual learning through at least Friday.
According to Cobb Schools spokeswoman Nan Kiel, they are:
- The South Cobb Early Learning Center, Baker, Bullard, Clay Harmony Leland, Hayes and Nickajack elementary schools;
- Barber, Campbell, Griffin, McCleskey, Lindley, Simpson and Smitha middle schools and;
- Campbell and Hillgrove high schools.
"This decision has been made based on student, staff, and school needs and will allow us to offer a face-to-face classroom option as soon as possible," Kiel said in an email.
She did not say whether the closings were COVID-19 related, but emails to families from the closed schools have mentioned the virus.
The district will make decisions on whether to move schools to all virtual for individual schools, on a day-to-day basis, Kiel said.
"If that timing changes, it will be communicated to those students, staff, and communities directly," she said.
All students will be off Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
