Almost 800,000 people live in Cobb County. In a couple decades, that number will jump to more than one million, according to estimates.
So, one person wanted to know, should lawmakers consider adding seats to the county’s governing board?
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was quick to sink that idea at a question-and-answer session following her evening State of the County address this week.
“If I had a choice to add more commissioners or to add more people serving our communities by way of staff, I would choose the latter,” Cupid said, “only because, if I think there are gaps in service, we have gaps in the people who can actually respond directly.”
Commissioners simply craft county policy, she continued; county employees do the actual work of running and serving its residents.
“And usually when people call me, it’s because they need work done,” she said. “So would you rather invest in a layer of policy makers? I’ve seen some entities that have more policy makers … and God bless my peers in those organizations, but I perceive that it’s probably a little more difficult to even make policy — I’m going to leave it at that,” she added with a wry smile.
Michael O’Quinn, county consulting services associate at the Association of County Commissioners Georgia, said many counties in Georgia had a single commissioner until the 1970s. But the Voting Rights Act and ensuing civil rights litigation forced many a county to adopt a board of commissioners to ensure minority representation in local government.
O’Quinn said he wasn’t aware of any county attempting to expand its board of commissioners because of population growth.
If that were to happen, however, it would have to be approved by the state legislature. Because it’s a local matter, the General Assembly would likely defer to the Cobb legislative delegation — assuming the issue was not controversial. If the delegation was split, with only a narrow minority in favor, “I think you would have a hard time” passing the bill, O’Quinn said.
Furthermore, a lawmaker probably wouldn’t file such a bill without unanimous support from the local board of commissioners, O’Quinn said. And at least two of Cupid’s colleagues on the Cobb board don’t think it’s necessary.
“I feel (five) commissioners is a good fit presently,” north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell told the MDJ.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she saw no need to increase the number of commissioners on the board, especially with groups in west Cobb, east Cobb and Mableton pushing cityhood movements that would, if approved by lawmakers, strip commissioners and the county of certain responsibilities in those areas.
As for whether the county needs more workers to address residents’ issues, Gambrill said she thinks county workers already do an excellent job in that regard. Fiscal uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, as well as efficiencies found in adapting to the pandemic — such as making some processes virtual — mean the county should be wary of going on a hiring spree, she said.
Cupid thinks otherwise. At the question-and-answer session, she echoed comments made by county department heads at a retreat earlier this year and said departments are short-handed.
Staff “would tell you we could be much better run by trying to up what we do have, not creating new things that will only end up having similar gaps and challenges because we haven’t addressed the ones that already exist,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.