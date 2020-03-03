More charges have been filed against a 40-year-old Kennesaw man accused of exchanging sexual messages with a 15-year-old girl, as police claim he also took her alcohol at school, offered her $500 for sex and told her he wanted to impregnate her.
Michael Shawn Roberts was arrested by Acworth police and booked into the county jail on Feb. 12 on a single felony charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was released the same day on a $7,000 bond, his jail record shows.
On Feb. 26, Acworth police obtained another arrest warrant for Roberts on six additional charges in the case, including felony child molestation.
Officers allege Roberts was sending sexually explicit messages to the 15-year-old girl on an app called “Spot a Friend,” between October 2019 and February this year, per his warrants.
Roberts delivered alcohol to the girl at Allatoona High School around 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, police claim, bringing the alcohol on school grounds.
He also gave her premixed alcoholic cocktails when they met on two occasions at an Acworth home on Laurel Drive, on Oct. 10 and Nov. 19, police say.
Roberts molested the child when he “did solicit a kiss from the juvenile,” at Allatoona High School, per his warrants, where he also told her he wanted to have sex with her and impregnate her.
At the Acworth home, Roberts offered the child $500 for sex while chatting through the app, police said.
In addition to felony counts of child molestation and enticement, Roberts is charged with felony pandering of a person under the age of 17, two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and misdemeanor counts of obscene telephone communication with a child and possessing alcohol on school grounds, records show.
Roberts’ arrest on Feb. 12 occurred while he was attempting to meet the teenager, Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh of the Acworth Police Department said in a news release at the time.
“The arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving the suspect and a 15-year-old female,” McIntosh said. “On February 2nd, 2020, the Acworth Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 15-year-old female. The mother was concerned that her daughter had been communicating through text with a male, only known as Michael and believed to be in his 20s.”
An Acworth detective engaged in text messages with Roberts, pretending to be the girl, McIntosh said.
“The suspect continued to engage in inappropriate conversations with the 15-year-old,” she said. “The suspect agreed to meet the 15-year-old female. Acworth police set up surveillance at the location for the planned meeting. Once Mr. Roberts was positively identified, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Acworth Police Department.”
Records show Roberts, who lives on Old Field Drive near the Shallowford Road intersection with Interstate 575, had not been booked into the jail on the new charges as of Tuesday.
If arrested on the new charges, Roberts will be subject to a $7,500 bond, court documents show.
