Cobb investigators have apprehended another two people in relation to crime at SunTrust Bank branches throughout the county, with over $90,000 in cash illegally withdrawn in the last eight months, warrants show.
Senior Investigator Billy Hale of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified at least five suspects in an investigation into illegal withdrawals at a dozen or more local SunTrust branches, which appear to have started in May last year.
A sixth person has also just been apprehended by Smyrna police, accused of trying to withdraw money using fake IDs at a Smyrna SunTrust Bank, although it’s not clear if that case is related to the crimes uncovered in Hale’s investigation.
His latest suspect is Jonathan Brent Walden, 45, whose listed address is that of a homeless service in downtown Atlanta, his jail record shows.
Walden was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies in Atlanta at 2 a.m. on Jan. 24, and has been in custody at the Cobb jail since. He faces two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking and forgery in the fourth degree, for which he is subject to a $3,000 bond, per his record.
Hale said Walden went to the SunTrust Bank branch at the corner of Whitlock Avenue and Marietta Parkway on Jan. 11 and used a fake ID to cash a fake $1,400 check while pretending to be “Derek Wade.”
A couple of days before Walden was apprehended, Smyrna police arrested 31-year-old Marietta woman Tabitha Lynn Bolick, who is accused of using a fake ID and Visa card to withdraw money from a SunTrust Bank on South Cobb Drive.
Bolick presented a completed withdrawal ticket to a teller at the bank just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 21, using the name and bank account numbers of “Jan Roof,” her arrest warrant states.
Bolick also showed the bank teller a fake Georgia ID and a fake Merrick Bank Visa card in the same name, police said. She ran from officers on site, through a parking lot, across a street and behind a nearby Waffle House, her warrant states.
Once police caught up with Bolick, they found her in possession of a fake Georgia driver’s license for Lydia Ruth Nelson and a “baggie” containing methamphetamine and seven Xanax pills, according to the warrant.
Bolick was booked into the Cobb jail on three felony counts of identity theft fraud, felony counts each of possessing methamphetamine and Xanax, a prescription-only sedative, and misdemeanor counts of possessing a fake ID and obstructing police. On those charges she is subject to a $15,000 bond.
Bolick also faces charges from 2019 of possessing an illegal substance and failing to appear, her jail record shows. She is denied bond on the failing to appear charge and is subject to a $3,000 bond on the drugs charge.
Also identified in connection with illegal withdrawals, totaling $91,600, at Cobb SunTrust Bank branches are: Pamela White, of New York; David Alan Powers, 56, of Florida; Wayne Cunningham, 60, of Atlanta; and James Edward Williams of New York.
Warrants show the three men and one woman face 30 felonies in Cobb for incidents at SunTrust branches between May 17 and June 21 last year.
