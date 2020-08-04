Cobb planning commissioners approved a proposal from Flournoy Development Group to place a five-story, 340-unit apartment building on four acres beside The Battery Atlanta Tuesday morning.
Kevin Moore, the developer’s attorney, said the project will “feel like an extension of the Battery.”
According to Moore, 69% of the apartments will be one bedroom. Another 28% will have two bedrooms and the remainder will feature three bedrooms.
The building will include a combined 6,000 square feet of office and retail space. The complex will be on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners postponed a vote on another mixed-use project until September.
Embry Development Company is seeking permission to build almost 150 homes — a mixture of single family houses and town houses — and 13,500 square feet of restaurant and retail space on about 30 acres at the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Old Powder Springs Road.
Moore, who is also representing Embry, predicted the project would be a catalyst for further development in the area.
Renderings Moore shared during the hearing of the commercial space showed a grassy courtyard surrounded by two stories of retail and dining.
“The real vision here,” the attorney said, “is to have a gathering space of local restaurants.”
Galt Porter, the commission chairman, complimented the proposal but said there was work to be done regarding issues flagged by the county Department of Transportation. He said designs would also have to be updated to meet area design guidelines.
In other business, commissioners split a series of votes on St. Benedict’s Episcopal Day School.
With commissioner Tony Waybright abstaining, they denied a request from the school to place three buildings on about four acres off Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna. The buildings would have fit some 250 students and allowed the school to expand grades 5 through 8, according to county documents.
A woman who spoke in opposition to the proposal said it would create a traffic nightmare for area residents — a sentiment echoed by planning commissioners.
Commissioners were, however, more forgiving in a pair of cases Moore — who also represented St. Benedict’s — said was directly prompted by the pandemic.
News that county public schools would begin the 2020-21 school year virtually has sent parents flocking to private schools such as St. Benedict’s Moore said.
In order for the school to implement social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, it needs to expand. St. Benedict’s has proposed putting up to 60 fourth graders in a 3,000 square-foot building off Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
Commissioners approved the request unanimously. Tony Waybright again abstained from the vote.
The commission also approved a rezoning request from Toll Southeast LP Company.
Toll will put 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway. Its proposal was held at the June hearing to allow the company more time to negotiate with area residents.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body and can only make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say over rezoning cases.
