Police are investigating a wreck that left a 62-year-old moped rider fighting for his life Monday afternoon.
According to investigators, the wreck that sent Bobby Miller to the hospital took place on Austell Road near Favor Road shortly before 2 p.m.
Officers said Miller was traveling east on Austell Road in the left travel lane on a white 2013 VIP moped followed by a white 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by 41-year-old Marlon Pollock.
According to police, the Chevrolet collided into the rear of the moped as it was slowing down to enter the left turn lane, and Miller was ejected.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
