A man has been charged in relation to a vehicle collision in Austell that left another man unable to use his arms or legs, police say.
Marlon Burnett Pollock, 41, of Villa Rica, Georgia, turned himself in at the Cobb County jail around lunchtime Monday, facing a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, records show.
Pollock was not injured in the Aug. 19 crash that seriously injured 62-year-old Bobby Miller, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
“Mr. Miller remains hospitalized with serious injuries to include quadriplegia,” Melton said Tuesday.
She said an arrest warrant for Pollock was issued by the Cobb Magistrate Court Monday, prompting his appearance at the jail.
“Distracted driving is a contributing factor to this collision,” Melton said.
Pollock was in custody for just under five hours before being released on a $10,000 bond around 5 p.m. Monday, his jail record shows.
According to investigators, Miller was riding a moped east in the left travel lane on Austell Road, near Favor Road, about 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Pollock was driving a Chevrolet Sonic directly behind Miller, and slammed into the moped when Miller slowed down to enter a left turn lane, police said.
Miller was ejected from the moped and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
