MARIETTA — County Commissioner Monique Sheffield is among a small section of officials to have a genuine zeal for zoning.
The real estate broker and face of south Cobb on the Board of Commissioners, who’s wrapping up her first year in office, told the MDJ she’s seen how zoning and development is where some of the best parts of politics — service, mediation, and long-term vision — come together.
After 12 months in elected office, Sheffield feels like she’s gotten into the swing of things, crediting her prior tenure on the Board of Zoning Appeals for her readiness to serve.
“It’s sitting on that board that really gave me a glimpse of zoning, and having constituents to come before you in being in a position of somewhat of a mediator,” Sheffield said, a role not unlike that of a county commissioner.
There were, of course, plenty of other accomplishments for Sheffield and her colleagues during Cobb’s first year under Democratic leadership since the 1980s. She ticked off securing pay raises for public safety workers and passing a budget without a millage rate increase as big wins for the board. For her district, she’s proud to have finally secured a site for the forthcoming Osborne Recreation Center after years of talks, and making headway on building out the Chattahoochee River Trail.
It was also an undeniably hectic year, she said, that has felt at times like “drinking from the proverbial fire hose.”
One of her first challenges in office was touring an older, 1960s-era subdivision in south Cobb which was facing major stormwater problems from its aging infrastructure. That experience was an early sign of the major investment shortfalls facing the county, she said.
“We just need an updated infrastructure so that our residents are not impacted like the flooding we had in (east Cobb),” Sheffield said. “My concern is because the infrastructure is so old — it was built in the 1960s — I mean, everything has a shelf life, right? And at some point, we’re going to start dealing with these issues across the county. So we are as a board getting in front of that, and it’s our hope with the infrastructure bill that was passed on a federal level that some of that funding can be used to get in front of any potential issues that we’ll have.”
Affordable housing
A major concern for District 4 residents, many of whom live in apartments, continues to be the ever-rising cost of housing. Tenants’ rights activists have petitioned the board throughout the year to do more to prevent evictions, a call the county says it has answered. Cobb, throughout the pandemic, has been far ahead of other areas in disbursing tens of millions in federally subsidized rental assistance.
“Cobb County is probably one of the top counties with respect to getting the funding out, and … we have done a fantastic job,” Sheffield said. Some residents, of course, have struggled to navigate the system, but Sheffield echoed the observations of the nonprofits working on the program that stringent documentation requirements have slowed the process down.
But what “affordable housing” means in this day and age continues to be an open question. Sheffield says based on what she’s seeing in the real estate world, there’s much bigger market forces at play than the chosen policies of the county government.
“It’s just difficult because there’s so many variables to consider. You have the pricing for material. We had a shortage with lumber, along with a whole bunch of other materials, so when you have a shortage there creates a supply and demand. You know, materials are going up, everything is going up, and I’m just not sure at this point what we can do to correct that,” Sheffield said.
One of the tools the commissioners do have is offering incentives to builders to offer a portion of new housing at affordable rates. Sheffield pointed to a 300-unit complex coming to the Riverside area, courtesy of Bonaventure Investments, where she secured an agreement from the developer to do just that.
Transit and Year 2
Looming large for the year ahead is a planned referendum on a sales tax increase to fund transportation expenses in Cobb. While marquee projects in the heart of Cobb — especially along corridors like Highway 41 and in major commercial centers like Cumberland — have gotten the most attention, south Cobb presents a very diverse set of transit needs, Sheffield said.
“It’s very interesting, because District 4 is very uniquely positioned where we have the southernmost tip, which is right on the other side of the city of Atlanta. So the transportation needs will be different there versus the most western part of my district along Powder Springs and Macland (Road),” she said.
For that southern part, one of the circulating proposals has been to extend Marta’s blue line westward from H.E. Holmes to the Six Flags area.
“I’m not a fan of that,” Sheffield said. “It’s heavy rail, which is very, very expensive, and it takes an extremely long time to build out. Quite candidly, by the time it’s done being built, the transportation needs might be completely different. I’m just concerned that it may not grant us the best return on our investment.”
Possibilities on the table include park-and-rides in District 4’s southern reaches, while leaning more into trails in the district’s western reaches. And while commuting into Atlanta is still certainly a priority, Sheffield said she’s also thinking about someone trying to get from south Cobb to classes at Kennesaw State University. To that end, another proposal being discussed is a bus transfer station near Wellstar Cobb Hospital on Austell Road.
South Cobb could also see advancement toward the incorporation of Mableton in the coming year. That push could have a significant impact on the county’s operations in south Cobb. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, said last month cityhood advocates won’t enjoy his support until they show the financial impact to the county of incorporation.
Sheffield, who in the past has been clear that cityhood is a question for the voters, said she’s had informal talks with Mableton advocates on that point, “but nothing where we’re looking at data to say, ‘OK, this is how it’s going to financially impact the county.’ Those conversations have not happened.”
Rebranding
“It’s no secret that District 4 is, like, the red-headed stepchild — no offense to redheads,” Sheffield joked.
One of the commissioner’s major priorities coming into office was moving the ball forward on “rebranding” south Cobb as a premier part of the metro Atlanta area, a process she said is moving along well.
“It’s just getting our developer partners and our business partners to say, ‘Hey, this is a gem down here. They’re a diamond in the rough,’” as she put it.
Sheffield commended redevelopment efforts in historic downtowns like Austell and Powder Springs, that are trying to replicate the success of their counterparts in Acworth and Kennesaw.
“Mableton is a perfect example of how I would love to see a downtown frame out,” she said, name-checking a recently approved mixed-use offering from Prestwick Development on Floyd Road as adding to a more walkable downtown feel.
“You have the Mable House in walking distance. You also have the Silver Comet Trail that will just be a few yards from there. So we’re really excited about how downtown Mableton is also starting to frame out.”
Robin Meyer, head of the Mableton Improvement Coalition’s zoning committee, said Sheffield’s first year in office has been marked by “raising the bar” for development in the area.
“(Commissioner) Sheffield has dug in really deep, and really shown a lot of wisdom in balancing the needs of existing residents ... with the needs of everyone in the community who need that new development,” Meyer said.
“We need new blood in our community, we need new commercial prosperity, and we need redevelopment. Any kind of development brings with it some disruption, there’s no way around that. But I think that Commissioner Sheffield has done a very good job of raising the bar, understanding the impact of development, and making sure that what we are presented with here in south Cobb is the standard, and not anything less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.