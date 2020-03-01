Monday marks the beginning of early voting in Georgia's March 24 presidential primary.
In Cobb, early voting will begin at two locations, with more locations becoming available before early voting ends March 20.
The main Cobb Elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta and the Senior Wellness Center at 1150 Powder Springs St. in Marietta will be the first two locations. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14.
Saturday voting will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 at the North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 South Main St. in Acworth, the Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, the East Cobb Government Service Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road and the Ward Recreation Center at 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
The following Monday, March 16, those four locations will begin normal weekday operations, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 20.
Four other locations will offer weekday early voting on the same schedule. They are: Noonday Baptist Church’s East Campus at 4120 Canton Road in north Cobb, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in east Cobb, the Ron Anderson Rec Center at 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs and the Windy Hill Community Center at 1885 Roswell St. SE in south Cobb.
There will be no voting March 23, the Monday before Election Day.
Early voters can cast their ballot at any of these locations, but those who wait until Election Day can only vote at their assigned precinct.
Voters can check find their polling location and confirm their registration status at the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page,” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Cobb Elections officials recommend all voters check their polling location before heading out, as 36 polling locations across Cobb have changed since the 2018 governor’s election.
Whether it is early or on Election Day, those who vote in person must present a valid ID.
In presidential primaries, the Democratic and Republican parties elect delegates to attend the national convention in order to choose the party’s nominee in the November presidential election. Voters must choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot in the primary.
Whichever ballot is chosen, a voter is free to switch for the general primary in May, and they can pick and choose from candidates with different affiliations during the general election in November.
The Democratic ballot includes 12 candidates, including some who have dropped out since the ballots were created. The Republican ballot only has one candidate: President Donald Trump.
QUALIFYING
If you want to see your own name on a ballot, Monday is also the first day to qualify as a candidate for numerous positions, from county to federal. Candidates have until noon on Friday to sign up.
Cobb
If you feel you'd make a good commission chairman, county commissioner (for Districts 2 or 4), county school board member (for Districts 1, 3, 5 or 7), State Court clerk, sheriff, Superior Court clerk, tax commissioner or surveyor, you'll have to head to the local office of your favorite political party,
Democrats can register for these positions at the Cobb County Democratic Party Field Office located at 591 Cherokee St. in Marietta. They will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Republicans can throw their hats in the ring at the Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters at 799 Roswell Street. They will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Cobb ballots will also include a number of non-partisan positions: State Court judge for Posts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7; Division II State Court judge for Posts 2 and 5; judge of the Probate Court and chief magistrate judge. Aspirants for those positions will need to visit the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta. They will be taking applicants from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
State and Federal
Those who wish to run for partisan state and federal positions will have to do so at the State Capitol, and there are a lot of open spots this year for Cobb voters to choose from.
They include both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats; U. S. Representative for Districts 6, 11 and 13; all state Senate and House seats; Public Service Commissioner for Districts 1 and 4 as well as District Attorney.
Republicans should seek out room 216, and Democrats should find room 230. For more information, contact state Republican HQ at info@gagop.org or (404) 257-5559, or state Democratic HQ at info@georgiademocrat.org or (470)788-8922.
There are also openings for state non-partisan positions. There are three Supreme Court seats, six Court of Appeals seats and seven Superior Court seats. If you think you've got a shot, the closest qualifying location to Cobb County is The Secretary of State's Office of Elections Division located in Suite 802 of the West Tower at 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE in Atlanta.
To qualify, applicants must pay a fee that varies by position and ranges from $15 for surveyor to nearly $5,500 for State Court judge. To see a list of fees and other qualifications for office, visit the Cobb Elections Office's candidate information page at www.cobbcounty.org/elections/candidates/qualifying-office.
Check out www.MDJonline.com to keep up with who has registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.