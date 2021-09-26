Visitors to the North Georgia State Fair can expect more perfect weather Monday as well as some local entertainment.
Conditions are again expected to be ideal, with AccuWeather predicting a high of 81 degrees Monday and a low of 57 degrees.
The fair’s gates open at 4 p.m., and festivities will continue until 11 p.m. The Pre-Pro Company of Sandy Springs’ City Springs Theatre will perform at 8 p.m.
Visitors can buy an unlimited ride pass for $20, which is good until closing.
For more information, visit northgeorgiastatefair.com.
