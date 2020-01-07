A mother feared for her life and those of her young children when robbed late at night at a Mableton shopping mall, authorities claim.
The female victim was robbed of her purse by two young Atlanta men and two unknown co-offenders around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day at 4875 Floyd Road in Mableton, warrants allege, which is the location of the Mableton Crossing shopping mall near Nickajack Road.
Jail records show Atlanta residents Daquarius Montrey Hixon, 17, and Robert White, 18, are both in custody in the Cobb County jail facing five charges in relation to the incident, including felony robbery by intimidation.
The woman was with her two young children at the mall location when four alleged robbers approached her quickly and demanded she hand over her belongings, causing her to fear they’d hurt her and/or her children, authorities said.
“Victim stated she was in fear for her life and for her two young children,” warrants state. “Victim was afraid the accused might do something to her children so she gave the purse away.”
The woman told police one of the suspects yelled a profanity at her, records show.
“Said victim was crying and shaking while I was on scene,” the arresting officer wrote in official notes.
Inside the victim’s purse was her car keys, cellphone and wallet, containing bank and identification cards and a small amount of cash, according to warrants.
The woman’s stolen cellphone, worth $750, was located with a freshly-smashed screen after the robbery, authorities claim.
It’s alleged that Hixon and White were also in a stolen car at the time of the Mableton robbery, along with the two unknown co-offenders.
The stolen vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru, had a fake temporary tag on it that did not match the car’s records, warrants allege.
“Accused was walking straight from the stolen vehicle and walked into a Waffle House with the other said offenders,” Hixon’s warrant states. “Said offender had the key to the stolen vehicle in his pocket.”
The offenders also tried to use one of the woman’s bank cards to buy gas at a QuikTrip, authorities said.
Hixon and White are each charged with felony counts of robbery, financial transaction card fraud, criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft by receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor count of removing or concealing a license plate, records show.
Both were arrested by Cobb police around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the corner of Mableton Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway, about a mile down Floyd Road from the Mableton Crossing mall, records show.
Hixon is denied bond, while White is subject to a $20,000 bond order, per their jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.