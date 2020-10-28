A moped driver was seriously injured on the East-West Connector on Wednesday morning, according to Cobb County police.
The crash occurred at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday when a blue moped left the Walmart at 1133 East-West Connector, heading eastbound, and struck a concrete median near Auldyn Drive, according to investigators.
The moped driver, 76-year-old Joan Christine Migneault of Marietta, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
