Cobb’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “one of the leading MLK celebrations in the metro area,” may be all virtual this year, but it’s still a must-watch event, said Deane Bonner, former Cobb NAACP president.
The celebration, jointly hosted by the Cobb chapter of the NAACP and county government, began in 1989, according to Bonner, organized by a group of county residents.
When that group disbanded several years later, then-County Manager David Hankerson asked Bonner, who had just assumed the chapter’s presidency, for her help in organizing a celebration.
“It became one of the major events that happened here in Cobb County with the NAACP,” she said.
The county's 2020 MLK Day celebration was one of the Cobb NAACP’s last events before the coronavirus put a stop to mass gatherings.
This year’s event will still feature Fred Blankenship, an anchor at TV station WSB, as emcee. Blankenship has emceed the event for the past couple years, Bonner said. The two-hour event was prerecorded and will be edited by WSB before it is broadcast at 10 a.m. Monday.
It will feature a litany, a dance troupe, comments from the county’s mayors and newly elected Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid, the first African American to lead the county. It will also feature an appearance from “someone that is nationally recognized,” Bonner said, declining to name the person and ruin the surprise.
The celebration can be viewed online Monday at cobbcounty.org/CobbTV; Facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment; and Youtube.com/CobbCountyGovt.
