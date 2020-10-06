County planning commissioners hailed a proposed mixed-use development Tuesday as the potential savior of a down-on-its-luck shopping center in Mableton.
In a 4-1 vote, the Planning Commission voted to recommend that the county’s governing board approve the project. The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve or deny proposed projects.
According to county documents, developer Garner Group would build 402 residential units — to include approximately 21 townhomes and 384 luxury apartments — on 60 acres at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector in Mableton.
The site is already well-developed and features a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store, Food Depot supermarket, QuikTrip gas station, two shopping malls and more.
Altogether, the project would total some 720,000 square feet, with almost 280,000 of them devoted to commercial property. The remaining 445,000 would be set aside for residential use.
According to a statement of intent submitted by the developer’s attorney, Garvis Sams, the site plan includes fewer parking spaces than are typically required by the county “in order to include more open green space/parks ... and includes enhanced pedestrian connectivity to ensure meaningful ‘walkability.’”
Referring to the onsite shopping center, Sams said Tuesday that “time has not been kind, and the times have changed in terms of consumerism and in terms of pedestrian connectivity and other issues that has made this shopping center that was built in 1990 look a little tired, look a little forlorn. It just needs — it needs a boost.”
Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin was the lone opposition vote. He cited a lack of specificity regarding stormwater management and the development’s impact on traffic, saying the developer should have considered saving a portion of the apartments for seniors, who have less of an impact on traffic than the average person.
Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter said there was no better place in the district to put a mixed-use development, given the proposed location at the intersection of two main county arteries.
Porter also described the development as a necessary addition to the area.
“It’s probably been 15 to 20 years since there’s been a market rate development of apartments anywhere close to this,” he said. “You have to go to Smyrna to get something, or you have to go out all the way into Powder Springs to get something. There’s just nothing in this area.”
Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright admitted that congestion along the East-West Connector can be an issue, but said the project was an opportunity to reinvigorate the property in question.
No area residents spoke in opposition to the project, which the county’s governing board is scheduled to consider at its Oct. 20 zoning hearing.
In other business, another large Mableton development that was to be heard at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting was postponed until the commission’s November meeting.
Revive Land Group has proposed building 55 attached townhomes on a 7-acre wooded lot off Mableton Parkway, about two and a half miles south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway.
