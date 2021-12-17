AUSTELL — The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority unveiled plans this week to build 557 affordable housing units at the site formerly occupied by the blighted Magnolia Crossing apartments, which were razed in 2016.
The property has been vacant for years, and the slow pace of redevelopment has irritated residents. If all goes to plan, over the next few years new apartments would be built, complemented by a new Cobb-Douglas Public Health facility, said former state Sen. Doug Stoner, who chairs the redevelopment authority.
The reaction among attendees of a Tuesday night town hall was mixed. While some welcomed new housing stock in an area flush with run-down apartments, many were disappointed that the authority was not rolling out plans for a transformational mixed–use development, as had been floated in the past.
The authority is under contract with developer Dominium to sell approximately 32 of the 51 acres it owns at 490 Riverside Parkway for $4.8 million, pending site plan approval by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and Dominium’s securing of federal affordable housing tax credits. Dominium would invest about $140 million into the project, representatives for the company said.
Housing
Dominium believes the housing could be a catalyst for further non-industrial development in the area. Jordan Jones, a governmental relations associate for the firm, outlined the developer’s plan for the property at the town hall meeting. Dominium plans to build 294 family apartments — 14 one-bedrooms, 126 two-bedrooms and 126 three-bedrooms. Additionally, 263 senior housing units would be built — 127 one-bedrooms, 112 two-bedrooms and 24 three-bedrooms.
Dominium would build the apartments through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which provides tax credits to affordable housing developers. Under the LIHTC program, also known as Section 42, rent is tied to the area's median income — in this case, the Atlanta metro area as defined by the federal government. LIHTC differs from Section 8 housing, where renters usually just pay 30% of their income for housing.
Dominium’s rental rates would be pegged to 60% of metro Atlanta’s area median income. The monthly rates would be $970 for a one-bedroom, $1,164 for a two-bedroom and $1,344 for a three-bedroom.
Jones said the housing would not be targeted at people who are in severe poverty. Instead, he expects the tenants in the family apartments would include people such as teachers, police officers, office and administrative support staff, salespeople, food service workers, construction workers, transportation workers, retail workers and customer service representatives.
“One thing that I have heard in the past is ‘Oh, this isn't really that affordable.’ … We're not arbitrarily charging rents,” Jones said. “We're not creating numbers ourselves. We don't have special formulas. We're taking these straight from what the Department of Housing and Urban Development allows us to charge.”
Jones called affordable housing Dominium’s “bread and butter,” saying the company is the second largest for-profit affordable housing developer in the country. The company is applying for federal tax credits which, in order to be awarded, require Dominium to own the property for a minimum of 15 years. Dominum will not up and leave after the apartments are built, he said.
“We manage the properties that we actually developed, we're not going to develop something and then let a third party management company come in and manage it. … It actually allows us to offer a different level, a better level of care, to our residents and to our properties,” Jones said.
The tentative schedule laid out would see all of the housing finished by early 2026.
Dominium plans to invest $70 million into the family apartments, which they hope to start building in the first quarter of 2023 and complete in about two years.
The senior apartments would be a $71.5 million investment. Dominium would break ground on them a year later than the family apartments, in the first quarter of 2024, and finish up about two years later.
Per Jones, the family apartments would include playgrounds, a fitness center, pool, community kitchen, courtyard, parking and a grilling and picnic area. Senior apartment amenities would include a community room, fitness center, theater, salon, business center, on-site laundry, courtyard and a package/mail center.
Senior services
In addition to the senior apartments, Dominium is proposing a partnership with the Searles Foundation to build an onsite facility that would house Senior Day Out, a nonprofit adult daycare.
Senior Day Out, supported by Medicaid and two state programs, provides two meals a day, transportation, exercise, shopping trips and other services to seniors, Jones said. The program would be open to any seniors, not just residents of the new apartments. The Senior Day Out program has partnered in the past with other senior housing providers, such as the Atlanta Housing Authority.
Dominium would build a facility for Senior Day Out to use, while Senior Day Out would lease it for free, Dominium’s Shaun Reinhardt told the MDJ.
Eliminating ‘deserts’
Stoner says the area around the property has three “deserts.” It lacks quality affordable housing, access to healthcare and fresh food.
In the past, Stoner has defended the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority from criticism that it was moving too slowly by saying they had not yet found a developer interested in filling those gaps. The authority only has one shot to redevelop the property, he said repeatedly.
The authority engaged state economic development officials and hired brokers to look for interested companies, Stoner told the MDJ. But over the years, it became clear to the authority that they could not find a developer interested in a mixed-use development. So, they decided the authority should act as “master developer,” bringing in one piece at a time. Housing is the first.
“I think by bringing a concentration (of housing) like that also allows us to go out to developers and say, ‘Look, you got all this housing right behind you,’” Stoner said.
The authority received a few offers after putting out a request for qualifications and selected Dominium, with the understanding that retail would have to wait.
Dominium, Stoner said, told the authority, “‘We're really only interested in doing the housing piece on the back, we don't know what to do with the front.’ They were very upfront about that.”
The authority's board voted unanimously in November to enter a contract with the developer.
Of the 51 acres the authority owns, Dominium would purchase about 32 for housing. Five acres can’t be built on because of a creek that runs through the property. That leaves 15 acres at the southern end of the property that the authority could sell off for mixed-use development, Stoner said.
Stoner believes the authority will be able to eliminate another of those deserts, healthcare, by building a new medical facility on part of the remaining 15 acres. The authority is in talks with Cobb-Douglas Public Health to build a 25,000-square-foot medical facility, he said. In theory, a third party primary care provider would be recruited to open a doctor’s office there.
Stoner said such a facility could be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum passed in 2020, which allocates $1.75 million for the expansion and renovation of the existing South Cobb Community Health facility or the construction of a new facility. Were it to happen, the authority would sell a piece of the property to the county for an artificially low price. The current county health facility is about 3 miles away.
“As it relates to fresh food, that is still a nut we're trying to crack,” Stoner said. “I don't have any answer for you at this point. But we haven't given up on that.”
Many residents point out a fourth desert — banking. Stoner acknowledges that’s an issue, but said it would be challenging to bring one to the area, citing the ongoing consolidation of bank branches as in-person banking becomes less profitable and online banking takes over. A partial solution, he said, would be attracting a large grocery store to the area that includes some financial services inside.
Reaction
Citizens attending Tuesday's town hall had mixed feelings about the proposal, with many pointing out that the proposal lacks the mixed-use, live-work-play vision of developments being built elsewhere in the county.
South Cobb resident Ben Williams, president of the Cobb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, shared that view. So did Michael Murphy, who worked as special assistant to former Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce. Murphy brought signs to the meeting that read “Remember Wanda,” in honor of the late Wanda Cunningham, a south Cobb resident who had pushed for a mixed-use development at the site.
“We don't need more apartments,” Murphy said. “We need rooftops. And we need retail.”
Allen Rodi, a Realtor for Keller Williams, was similarly disappointed.
“This is supposed to be a transformational project,” Rodi said. “We tore down a bunch of apartments. We're building more apartments back, with services. How is this going to be a transformation for this area? … To me it sounds like more of what we tore down.”
Rodi believes the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority should have included some sort of home-ownership properties, such as townhomes. At the rental rates being proposed, he said, someone could be paying a mortgage on a $150,000 home, which would build wealth and reduce transiency in the area.
“We're inviting our workforce to give all of their housing dollar to somebody else, instead of investing in an ownership property,” Rodi said.
Stoner told the MDJ that home ownership has not been precluded. With the available space at the southern portion of the property, there’s still room to add a dense group of townhomes, for instance.
Monique Sheffield, the county commissioner who represents the area, also attended the meeting. She was cautious about giving her thoughts on the development — Stoner told attendees that comments made by commissioners before the plan comes before the Board of Commissioners could invite legal action from the developer.
“I think they did a fantastic job in communicating to the community some of those items that have come up in the past and what the community was desiring,” Sheffield said in an interview. “I can't really comment on the project itself and whether or not I'm for it or against it.”
Sheffield did say, however, that having new housing stock in the area might spur other landlords and developers to clean up their act.
“There are a lot of apartments along Riverside Parkway that we often get a lot of complaints about, legitimate complaints, because the apartments are pretty old and the landlords are not really reinvesting in their buildings,” Sheffield said. “So I think this might add a little competition to that, and give the residents some options, provided this goes through.”
Cobb school board member Tre’ Hutchins agreed that new affordable housing is better than old affordable housing.
“I do know that we are overburdened with affordable housing options, but having something new come to the area is going to be exciting, so that at least people have somewhere they can live with some dignity, versus what we currently have in the area,” Hutchins told the MDJ at the meeting.
A grocery store and a bank are top priorities for the area, Hutchins added.
“Right now, without all those components, we're not a whole community,” he said. “We’re striving, but we’re not whole yet, we’re not thriving.”
Angelia Pressley, who said she’s been attending the authority’s board meetings for years, took an optimistic view.
“I think it's a start,” Pressley said. “I mean, we've been waiting for some development on this property for quite some time. And I think the frustration is building. When you have a product and you want to sell it, you have to look at buyers and who wants to buy it … if it's not going to be harmful to the community, and it hits some of your touch points, and what you want in the development, then you kind of have to start somewhere.”
Cobb resident Ron Davis agreed, saying the proposed apartments have the potential to bring other businesses into the community. The area has much untapped potential, he believes.
“This is a diamond in the rough,” Davis said. “I mean, it is right off of (Interstate) 20. You got a straight shot to the airport, you got a straight shot out downtown. … It's got excellent potential for development.”
Lack of input?
Murphy, Rodi and south Cobb resident Denny Wilson all took issue with the way the meeting was run. The community deserves more direct input, Wilson said.
“We got to accept what he (Stoner) brings to the table,” Wilson said. “I mean, that's disheartening.”
It was not a traditional town hall, where constituents line up to ask questions one at a time, for the whole audience to hear. Instead, Stoner and Jones gave a presentation before inviting attendees to break out into one-on-one conversations at different booths that were set up.
“Here, it was an opportunity for questions,” Murphy said. “But you see, they don't want that. They want to be able to segment the folks off. So, questions benefit everyone who comes from the community, right? … By golly, a town hall is where people can get up and speak, and their comments, their colloquy, is for the benefit of everyone.”
Background
The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority manages the Six Flags Special Services District, created by Cobb commissioners in 2014 to raise money for projects such as Magnolia Crossing’s redevelopment and landscaping projects. The district contains 2,800 acres and stretches from the southern tip of the county to just north of I-20.
Owners of occupied property in the 2,800-acre district, with the exception of homeowners, pay a special 3.5 mill tax, which generates about $700,000 per year for the authority.
The Board of Commissioners approved the authority using the tax to issue a $10 million bond several years ago, about half of which it spent on the demolition of the 12-acre Magnolia Crossing complex. Another $2.5 million was used to purchase an adjacent 39-acre property in 2018. About $1.2 million was spent on landscaping in the special services district.
A study commissioned by the authority and released in 2020 found several challenges for retail development in the special services district — nearly all workers in the district commute from elsewhere, 81% of the district’s land is designated industrial and 15% of the land is zoned residential.
While the number of jobs in the district has grown quickly over the past decade, most of that has come from warehousing businesses, the study found.
The study also found the former Magnolia Crossing property was disadvantaged in attracting retail by being mid-block (not on the corner of two roads), having low traffic counts and lacking other nearby retail.
