Miss Cobb County, Carley Vogel, and Miss Cobb’s Outstanding Teen, Morgan Kennedy, were each named third runners-up in the finals of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competition last month.
There were 53 Miss Georgia candidates and 38 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen candidates in the scholarship competitions.
During the week-long judging, Kennedy won a teen preliminary award for the on-stage question and evening gown division while Vogel won the Florieda Harrell Performing Arts Scholarship.
Vogel is a 21-year-old junior at Middle Tennessee State University where she is majoring in the recording and music business field. During the talent division, Vogel performed “Over the Rainbow.”
Kennedy is a 17-year-old rising senior at Pebblebrook High School. She impressed the audience with a fast-paced dance to “Survivor,” according to a news release.
In addition to Kennedy and Vogel, the Miss Georgia Organization awarded long-time Miss Cobb volunteers Terry Chandler, Charles Chinnis, Steve Duncan and Gene Phillips with Lifetime Achievement awards.
Applications for the 64th annual Miss Cobb County and Teen Competition are open until July 15. The competition will be held on August 6 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater. For more information, email misscobbcounty@yahoo.com.
