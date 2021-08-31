Minor flooding of fields and woodlands has been reported at Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill, according to Cobb County Government.
The creek is slightly above its flood stage of 13 feet, the county said Tuesday afternoon, as Cobb experiences heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
A section of Callaway Road had also been closed Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell into a power line. Georgia Power's outage map did not report any loss of power in the area.
The Red Cross of Georgia, meanwhile, has dispatched 28 staff and volunteers for disaster relief in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Red Cross spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said more will likely be needed in the coming days and weeks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
