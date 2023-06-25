Moderator of the "Tabletop RPG: There and Back Again" community room panel, Jay Morgan, poses after an extensive presentation on how to find the "middle ground" when creating a campaign.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
Moderator of the "Tabletop RPG: There and Back Again" community room panel, Jay Morgan, poses after an extensive presentation on how to find the "middle ground" when creating a campaign.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
A glance at the performance of "Beowulf – Even Abridged-er: A Very Serious and Epic Comedic Fantasy Farce (with Dragons)", performed by Maxel Amador, Aimee Bonnet, Jessie Brownie, and Patrick Coleman. The play, written and directed by Mathew Cesari, was held in the Black Box Theater at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Saturday.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
Aero and Levi of Austell inspect their new balloon animals, created by volunteers at Sewell Mill and Cultural Center's art program.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
Haley Vaughn, director of the arts department at Sewell Mill, volunteered to make animal balloons for children attending "Mini-Con" Saturday.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
Levi and Aero of Austell pose with their new balloons.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
A few kids in the crowd find one of the special guests at "Mini-Con".
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
Volunteers with the Cobb Parks and Recreation art department, Haley and Madi from Marietta, work the balloon animal stand at "Mini-Con".
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
JT Rider, a carpenter with 18 years of experience, has recently integrated his love of tabletop RPG games and wood working to form a new business, @player2stabletoptavern on Instagram. He specializes in orders for customized gaming accessories.
Hayden Sumlin
hsumlin@mdjonline.com
A competitor in the adult cosplay contest, Lauren Rousell of Acworth, poses in her "Hawkgirl" costume on Saturday before judging began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.