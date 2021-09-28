MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners topped off the county’s ongoing rental assistance efforts Tuesday night with another $6.5 million in federal aid.
The unanimous approval of the measure adds to ongoing efforts to keep Cobb renters in their homes, who have cumulatively received tens of millions in assistance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cobb’s previous rental assistance programs have come from several sources. The first, created in 2020, was drawn from the roughly $132 million Cobb received from the federal government under the CARES Act.
Commissioners then approved in February accepting another $23 million in aid (known as ‘ERA 1’), also courtesy of the federal government. An initially slow rollout of the program was blamed on stringent federal guidelines, but by mid-September the county announced it had distributed over two-thirds of that money.
The latest round of funding comes courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congressional Democrats in March. Cobb received $7.2 million under the Act, diverting about $680,000 to Cobb Legal Aid to provide support for tenants in court.
As with the February program (known as ‘Emergency Rental Assistance, or ERA 1’), the funds will be split equally between five non-profits charged with distributing them: STAR-C, HomeFree, Sweetwater Mission, MUST Ministries, and the Center for Family Resources. The application process for renters will remain the same, Deputy County Attorney Debbie Blair said.
Each group will receive $1.15 million in aid, receiving a 10% administrative fee on every dollar distributed. Consultant WFN will receive around $200,000 to help dole out the assistance.
While the county has until 2025 to use the latest funds (known as ‘ERA 2’), cash in the first allocation has dwindled. Blair said at a work session Monday that HomeFree has used all their funds, with MUST and Sweetwater ”getting close."
