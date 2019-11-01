An estimated $300 million, mixed-use development on Chastain Road just east of Interstate 575 has been revised ahead of its hearing before the Cobb Planning Commission at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Pope & Land Real Estate has proposed putting multiple residential and commercial uses onto 62.5 acres between I-575 and Chastain Meadows Parkway. But commissioners have told the company its plans were too intense for the area and asked it to reduce the project's intensity.
Kevin Moore, the attorney for the developer, was traveling Friday and unable to comment except to confirm that the project has indeed changed since it came before the commission in August, a meeting attended by almost 50 people, several of whom spoke in opposition.
At the time, the proposal’s residential components had included up to 300 multifamily apartments and up to 180 senior apartments, along with no more than 179 town homes.
“The immediate thought from me was we have so much apartments because of Kennesaw College, because of the mall … new apartments coming out of the ground, (and) the one thing this tract of land did not need was apartments,” said Commissioner Judy Williams, who oversees the area. “Town homes were fine, because you want ownership — it’s a perfect piece of property when you can have a live, work and play area, where you have ownership, and then you do have the commercial that goes into it.”
Other components of the development as it had been presented in August were:
- A maximum 250-room, dual-branded hotel no more than five stories in height
- A maximum 52,000-square-foot grocery store
- 75,000 square feet of free-standing retail, with buildings no taller than two stories
- 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space
- 50,000 square feet of office space, with buildings no taller than two stories
In addition to requesting removal of the apartment components, Williams in her recommendation to Pope & Land also suggested reducing some of the retail space in an effort to further reduce the project’s intensity.
Commissioners will also hear applications for two new communities.
One of the proposals, submitted by Embry Development Company, includes 51 attached houses on about 10 acres on Cooper Lake Road near Summerlin Lake.
The project was reduced from its initial 62 units.
According to a stipulation letter submitted by Moore, who is also representing the developer in this case, the houses will be a minimum of 2,000 square feet and feature two-car garages. All will be made available for sale, and no more than 10% will be rented out at any one time.
The other community, submitted by KO Management, is a proposed subdivision of 20 houses on about five acres along Mableton Parkway, about a half mile south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Highway. Only five houses currently sit on that land, part of which is undeveloped.
Commissioners voted unanimously last month to hold making a decision regarding the subdivision until their November meeting in order to give the developer time to flesh out its proposal.
In other business, commissioners will consider:
♦ Assisted living facilities to be housed in four craftsman-style houses on four undeveloped acres just north of Cedarcrest Road on U.S. Highway 41; and
♦ An application for a land use permit for the purpose of backyard chickens on Blackwell Road, about two miles west of Lassiter High School.
