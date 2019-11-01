The closure of Sterigenics’ Cobb County medical sterilization plant has cost one of its customer companies about $9 million in revenue loss in the last three months of this year alone, financial reports show.
Teleflex is a global medical product supplier with annual revenue of around $2.4 billion, operating in dozens of countries with corporate headquarters in Pennsylvania, its website states.
Its president and chief executive officer, Liam Kelly, released the company’s third quarter 2019 financial report Thursday, with comment about how the Sterigenics’ Cobb plant closure, since the end of August, is negatively impacting Teleflex.
“Based on currently available information, we believe that the suspension of operations at Sterigenics’ Smyrna facility will adversely affect our revenues by approximately $9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019,” Kelly states in his Oct. 31 report, co-signed by Teleflex Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Powell. “In addition, while we are working to identify alternate sterilization facilities for the affected product, if operations at the Smyrna facility remain suspended and we are unable to find adequate sterilization capacity at an alternate facility or facilities, we expect the suspension of operations at the Smyrna facility will continue to adversely affect our revenues in 2020.”
A spokesman for Sterigenics, Bryan Locke, told the MDJ the company cannot comment on “details related to customers.”
Sterigenics’ plant at 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive in southeast Cobb is currently closed pending approval to reopen by Cobb County and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
It uses ethylene oxide, a carcinogen, to sterilize packaged medical equipment like catheters, feeding tubes, cardiac stents and surgical kits used in operations like emergency C-sections, heart surgery and hip or knee replacements, according to the FDA.
The federal agency also states ethylene oxide is used to sterilize half of all sterilized medical devices sold in the United States, amounting to over 20 billion devices each year.
“Although medical devices can be sterilized by several methods, ethylene oxide is the most common method of sterilization of medical devices in the U.S. and is a well established and scientifically proven method of preventing harmful microorganisms from reproducing and causing infections,” said the FDA’s acting commissioner, Ned Sharpless, on Oct. 25.
His comments came as a public statement on the FDA’s concerns about medical device availability due to the closure of several medical sterilization facilities around the county, including Sterigenics’ one near Vinings and Smyrna in Cobb County, where almost two million devices are typically sterilized every day year-round.
The closure of the Cobb plant, operating since 1972, is related to concerns about its ethylene oxide emissions causing cancer and other sickness among people living, working and studying nearby.
That is also the reason similar plants in Covington, Georgia, about 50 miles southeast of Cobb, and in Willowbrook, Illinois, have also either stopped or temporarily suspended operations.
The cumulative effect of this drop in productivity is what has the FDA worried.
“We are very concerned that additional facility closures could severely impact the supply of sterile medical devices to health care delivery organizations that depend on those devices to take care of patients,” Sharpless said. “The impact resulting from closure of these and perhaps more facilities will be difficult to reverse, and ultimately could result in years of spot or nationwide shortage of critical medical devices, which could compromise patient care.”
Sterigenics President Phil Macnabb was in Atlanta on Oct. 17 testifying before a joint gathering of Fulton and Cobb county legislators at the State Capitol, and mentioned the potential impacts on the wider health industry from the suspension or shutdown of operations at not just his company’s facilities, but others providing the same service.
“I am getting lots of calls by panicked customers who are running out of supply in the system,” Macnabb testified. “I don’t know if, when there would be shortages, but I imagine over a long period of time there would be shortages in the healthcare environment and hospitals. There have been reports of some small businesses in Georgia who use this facility solely and are not validated elsewhere and they will likely go out of business.”
Macnabb said his company has a team dedicated to finding and testing alternative methods of sterilization, including with nitrogen oxide and “vaporized parasitic acid,” but these are not appropriate ways to sterilize devices that have to be left in their original packaging.
“These methods are good for surface sterilization, but not penetrating sterilization,” Macnabb said. “For our customers, this is the most expensive process of all the modalities, they would not choose this if they didn’t have to. It’s just the one that’s effective for the types of devices and materials they use.”
Janet Rau, a Cobb teacher and the president of Stop Sterigenics Georgia, also testified at the joint Cobb and Fulton legislative delegation meeting on Oct. 17 about the need for sterilization plants, like Sterigenics’ one in her neighborhood, to be banned from emitting ethylene oxide, particularly in residential and other densely populated areas.
“We would suggest that continuing to use our community as a guinea pig is not appropriate,” Rau said. “You’re asking our community to continue to be poisoned by ethylene oxide to protect other people and you can’t trade lives for lives.”
