A $58 million Ga. Highway 92 widening project is expected to close one Acworth entrance to the state highway for about 20 months as it's being relocated, according to city officials.
A detour will be put in place at the entrance to Highway 92 from Collins Circle, just north of Lake Acworth, but motorists won't have far to go, according to Angie Luna, director of power and public works. Luna said the detour will reroute drivers to Adams Circle, a stone's throw away.
The detour is expected to begin Wednesday, and the entire widening project is expected to be complete in October 2022.
While the Georgia Department of Transportation is footing the bill for the project that will widen and improve nearly three miles of the state route from U.S. Highway 41 northeast to Cherokee Street (Glade Road) in Acworth, the city will pay about $1 million to relocate electric utilities in the area of Collins Circle, Luna said.
Come 2022, the often congested two-lane Highway 92 will be transformed into a four-lane roadway with a safer Collins Circle entrance, she said.
City officials say the road project has been nearly two decades in the making.
According to GDOT, the widening will also include a raised concrete median varying from eight to 20 feet in width, a 10-foot multi-use trail on the east side of the roadway and a 5-foot sidewalk on the west.
A 1,500-foot replacement bridge over Lake Acworth will also be constructed as part of the project. That replacement will cost about $21.7 million.
GDOT officials say the project will alleviate congestion, accommodate a growth in future travel demand, improve safety and sight distance issues and provide improved transportation options through the addition of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
